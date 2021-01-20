Left Menu
Development News Edition

China labels Pompeo 'doomsday clown' over genocide claims

The genocide designation means new measures will be easier to impose.Tuesdays move is the latest in a series of steps the outgoing Trump administration has taken to ramp up pressure on China over issues from human rights and the coronavirus pandemic to Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. China has responded with its own sanctions and tough rhetoric.China has imprisoned more than 1 million people, including Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups, in a vast network of prison-like political indoctrination camps, according to US officials and human rights groups.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:39 IST
China labels Pompeo 'doomsday clown' over genocide claims
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

China's Foreign Ministry described outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday as a "doomsday clown" and said his designation of China as a perpetrator of genocide and crimes against humanity was merely "a piece of wastepaper." The allegations of abuses against Muslim minority groups in China's Xinjiang region are "outright sensational pseudo-propositions and a malicious farce concocted by individual anti-China and anti-Communist forces represented by Pompeo," spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing.

"In our view, Pompeo's so-called designation is a piece of wastepaper. This American politician, who is notorious for lying and deceiving, is turning himself into a doomsday clown and joke of the century with his last madness and lies of the century,'' Hau said.

Pompeo's announcement Tuesday doesn't require any immediate actions, although the US must take the designation into account in formulating policy toward China. China says its policies in Xinjiang aim only to promote economic growth and social stability.

The US has previously spoken out and taken action on Xinjiang, implementing a range of sanctions against senior Chinese Communist Party leaders and state-run enterprises that fund repressive policies in the vast, resource-rich region. Last week, the Trump administration announced it would halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from Xinjiang, with Customs and Border Protection officials saying they would block products from there suspected of being produced with forced labour.

Many of the Chinese officials accused of having taken part in repression are already under US sanctions. The "genocide" designation means new measures will be easier to impose.

Tuesday's move is the latest in a series of steps the outgoing Trump administration has taken to ramp up pressure on China over issues from human rights and the coronavirus pandemic to Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. China has responded with its own sanctions and tough rhetoric.

China has imprisoned more than 1 million people, including Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups, in a vast network of prison-like political indoctrination camps, according to US officials and human rights groups. People have been subjected to torture, sterilisation and political indoctrination in addition to forced labour as part of an assimilation campaign in a region whose inhabitants are ethnically and culturally distinct from the Han Chinese majority.

The Associated Press reported on widespread forced birth control among the Uighurs last year, including the mass sterilisation of Muslim women, even while family planning restrictions are loosened on members of China's dominant Han ethnic group.

China has denied all the charges, but Uighur forced labour has been linked by reporting by the AP to various products imported to the US, including clothing and electronic goods such as cameras and computer monitors.

James Leibold, a specialist in Chinese ethnic policy at La Trobe in Melbourne, Australia, said international pressure appears to have had some effect on Chinese policies in Xinjiang, particularly in prompting the government to release information about the camps and possibly reducing mass detentions.

"So hopefully we'll see a continued continuity with regards to the new (Joe Biden) administration on holding China to account,'' Leibold said in an interview.

"And hopefully the Biden administration can bring its allies along to continue to put pressure on the Chinese government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost discipline.The company had posted a net profi...

Allow vaccine for non-healthcare workers to curb wastage: IMA

Apex medical body IMA onWednesday expressed concern over not all pre-registeredbeneficiaries turning up for receiving COVID-19 vaccines andsuggested the Madhya Pradesh government to allow inoculationof people interested in getting doses.The...

Cairn says engaged with Indian govt on adherence to arbitration award

A month after a tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ordered India to return USD 1.2 billion to UKs Cairn Energy Plc, the company on Wednesday said it is engaged with the Indian government on implementation of the rul...

Thai govt files royal insult complaint after criticism of its vaccine strategy

Thailands government on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint of defaming the monarchy against a banned opposition politician after he criticised the countrys COVID-19 vaccine strategy. The move could mark the highest-profile lese majeste ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021