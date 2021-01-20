British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden

British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with BidenReuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he looked forward to working with Joe Biden on their "shared priorities", just hours before Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.
"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as President, I look forward to working with him, and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our Transatlantic security," Johnson said in parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- United States
- British
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- Transatlantic
ALSO READ
British supermarket group Morrisons to help with COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
UK lockdowns force British Airways, easyJet to review flying plans
Alex Ellis appointed new British High Commissioner to India
YouTube reinstate British national radio station talkRADIO
Alexander Ellis appointed as British High Commissioner to India