Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SPEAKING IN PARLIAMENT "I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security." EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN, IN A TWEET "The United States is back.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:10 IST
QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here's how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president soon after noon (1700 GMT), taking over from Republican Donald Trump. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SPEAKING IN PARLIAMENT

"I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security." EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN, IN A TWEET

"The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden." GERMAN PRESIDENT FRANK-WALTER STEINMEIER, IN A VIDEO STATEMENT

"Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges – and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling." ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE, SPEAKING IN PARLIAMENT ON TUESDAY

"We are looking forward to the Biden presidency, with which we will start working immediately in view of our presidency of the G20. We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see ,to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion." KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV, ON EXTENDING THE NEW START ARMS CONTROL TREATY, SPEAKING TO REPORTERS

"Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement... If our American colleagues will in fact demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed." Full coverage for Eikon readers of the U.S. presidential transition https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856

For multimedia coverage please open in a separate browser https://www.reuters.com/world/us

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget must reinvigorate demand, boost infra spend: India Inc

The upcoming Budget must focus on creating demand, encouraging infrastructure spending and increasing outlays for the social sector, India Inc said in a survey released on Wednesday.India Inc expects the government to continue with its poli...

Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal, discussion on MSP

The government on Wednesday offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at their 10th round of talks with protesting unions but farmer leaders stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the Acts and alleged that the Centre was avoi...

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets EU envoys; trade, climate change, Indo-Pacific discussed

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Ambassadors of European Union countries on Wednesday and discussed strategic cooperation with a focus on trade, climate change and the Indo-Pacific.European Unions Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto ...

German COVID-19 fight hit by delay to Pfizer vaccine

Germanys most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia said on Wednesday it will delay the opening of new vaccination centres to Feb. 8 due to a temporary slowdown of deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer and its German partner Biotech.Pfizer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021