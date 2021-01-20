Left Menu
Cheating case against Telugu actor

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:35 IST
Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI): A cheating case has beenregistered against Telugu actor, his father and others forallegedly duping a man here in connection with the saleof car on discount, police said on Wednesday.

The man, in his complaint to the police, accused theactor Viswant, his father and others of offering him the carworth Rs 25 lakh for Rs 17 lakh in September 2017.

In the complaint filed on January 8, the victim said hepaid Rs 12.5 lakh to them and took the vehicle but he was notgiven the vehicle ownership documents, the police said.

Later, theman enquired and found out that the actor andthe others had mortgaged the car's documents with a financefirm, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and furtherprobe is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

