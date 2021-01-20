T'gana: Two TRS MLAs speak in favour of KTR becoming CM

Two ruling TRS MLAs in Telanganaon Wednesday spoke in public in favour of making the party'sWorking President and minister K T Rama Rao the ChiefMinister.

This is probably the first time that some ruling partyleaders have spoken in public about making Rama Rao, son ofTRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM.

''My personal opinion is that it would be great if ourchief minister, honourable KCR, blesses and gives chance aschief minister to young leader KTR (Rama Rao).

That is the view of some of our friends also.

All of us young leaders will strive more and work for thedevelopment of Telangana in his regime,'' TRS MLA Shakil AamirMohammed told TV channels.

Another TRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan also spoke in favourof Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, being made CM, told agathering.

There had been some talk in the past about 44-year-oldRama Rao taking over the reins from his father, but he haddismissed it.

Rama Rao is the minister for industries, municipaladministration and IT.

