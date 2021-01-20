TN electorate is 6.26 crore, women voters eclipse men

Tamil Nadu has nearly 10 lakh morewomen voters than men and in total there are 6.26 croreelectors, according to the final electoral rolls released bythe Election Commission on Wednesday.

As per the final electoral rolls of Special SummaryRevision-2021, Tamil Nadu's total electorate is 6,26,74,446,Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo said in an officialrelease here.

The Assembly election is expected to be held in April orearly May in Tamil Nadu.

Women voters at 3,18,28,727 outnumber men, whose figurestands at 3,08,38,473 and 7,246 are third gender electors.

The final rolls, with January 1, 2021 as the qualifyingdate, was published today.

During the revision, 8,97,694 electors in the agegroup of 18-19 were enrolled, of whom 4,80,953 are men,4,16,423 women and 318 third gender.

Cumulatively, 13,09,311 voters fall under this age group.

The voters in the 30-39 age bracket form the biggestchunk (1,38,48,056) of the 6.26 crore state electorate.

Forty seven overseas electors have also been enrolledand ''so far 4,62,597 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) electorshave been flagged in the electoral rolls,'' the release said.

The Assembly constituency with the highest number ofvoters is Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district with6,94,845 electors (Men 3,48,262, Women 3,46,476, Third gender,107).

The segment with lowest number is Harbour here with1,76,272 electors (Men 91,936, Women, 84,281, Third gender,55).

Continuous updation is in operation and all eligiblepersons who do not find their names in the rolls may apply,the CEO said.

For election related queries, the public can call theirrespective District Contact Centres (toll free help linenumber 1950 across the state), the release said.

The State Contact Centre can be reached at 180042521950.

