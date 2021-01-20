Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN electorate is 6.26 crore, women voters eclipse men

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:53 IST
TN electorate is 6.26 crore, women voters eclipse men
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu has nearly 10 lakh morewomen voters than men and in total there are 6.26 croreelectors, according to the final electoral rolls released bythe Election Commission on Wednesday.

As per the final electoral rolls of Special SummaryRevision-2021, Tamil Nadu's total electorate is 6,26,74,446,Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo said in an officialrelease here.

The Assembly election is expected to be held in April orearly May in Tamil Nadu.

Women voters at 3,18,28,727 outnumber men, whose figurestands at 3,08,38,473 and 7,246 are third gender electors.

The final rolls, with January 1, 2021 as the qualifyingdate, was published today.

During the revision, 8,97,694 electors in the agegroup of 18-19 were enrolled, of whom 4,80,953 are men,4,16,423 women and 318 third gender.

Cumulatively, 13,09,311 voters fall under this age group.

The voters in the 30-39 age bracket form the biggestchunk (1,38,48,056) of the 6.26 crore state electorate.

Forty seven overseas electors have also been enrolledand ''so far 4,62,597 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) electorshave been flagged in the electoral rolls,'' the release said.

The Assembly constituency with the highest number ofvoters is Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district with6,94,845 electors (Men 3,48,262, Women 3,46,476, Third gender,107).

The segment with lowest number is Harbour here with1,76,272 electors (Men 91,936, Women, 84,281, Third gender,55).

Continuous updation is in operation and all eligiblepersons who do not find their names in the rolls may apply,the CEO said.

For election related queries, the public can call theirrespective District Contact Centres (toll free help linenumber 1950 across the state), the release said.

The State Contact Centre can be reached at 180042521950.

PTI VGN APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New York City opens billions in contracts to LGBT+ business

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New York City has opened 25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other m...

TEXT-U.S. President Joe Biden's inaugural address

Following is the inauguration speech as prepared for delivery by Democrat Joe Biden, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday This is democracys day.A day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve.Through a crucible...

At 106, woman among earliest vaccine recipients in Brazil

Zlia de Carvalho Morley rolled up a sleeve and looked stoically to the side as a nurse slid in a COVID-19 shot. She was one of thousands in Brazil to get the shot on Wednesday, but one of very few old enough to recall an earlier viral pande...

Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken part in the traditional inaugural military tradition of Pass in Review. Biden, Harris and their spouses stood on Wednesday on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to observ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021