Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's president singles out Twitter employee for past opposition party work

In his daily morning conference on Wednesday, the Mexican leader projected onto a large screen the LinkedIn profile of Hugo Rodriguez Nicolat, who works on public policy for Twitter in Mexico, and highlighted his past work for the National Action Party (PAN). "The director of Twitter in Mexico was a campaigner or sympathizer very close to PAN, the one who currently runs Twitter," Lopez Obrador said, using the wrong title.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-01-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 02:52 IST
Mexico's president singles out Twitter employee for past opposition party work
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador singled out a local employee of Twitter on Wednesday and appeared to suggest his former connections to an opposition party could compromise the company's ability to be neutral. Lopez Obrador has been critical of social media for banning former U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom he had good relations.

He chastised Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for shuttering Trump's account after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, calling it a "bad sign" that private companies could "censor" opinion. In his daily morning conference on Wednesday, the Mexican leader projected onto a large screen the LinkedIn profile of Hugo Rodriguez Nicolat, who works on public policy for Twitter in Mexico, and highlighted his past work for the National Action Party (PAN).

"The director of Twitter in Mexico was a campaigner or sympathizer very close to PAN, the one who currently runs Twitter," Lopez Obrador said, using the wrong title. "(He) was even an advisor to a very famous PAN senator." Lopez Obrador read out chunks of Rodriguez's LinkedIn profile, including his role in 2005 and 2006 as an international projects coordinator for PAN, which held power in Mexico from 2000 to 2012.

He added it was important to know the identities of people who work for companies such as Twitter because "neutrality is very difficult." He also said he hoped for "professional" work, although it was not clear if he was referring to Twitter or Rodriguez specifically.

Twitter's Mexico office, without naming Lopez Obrador, said comments singling out a single employee were "unfortunate". It also said any decisions about compliance were made by a team. "No one person at Twitter is responsible for our policies or enforcement actions, and it's unfortunate to see individual employees targeted for company decisions," Twitter Mexico said in a Tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecomms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.The president wrote a very generous letter, Biden told reporters at the White House. Because it was private, I wont talk about...

Global sport hails new Biden-Harris administration

Sports trailblazers Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Lewis Hamilton were among those hailing the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, saying they hoped the new administration can foster ...

UNHCR chief welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection

Long a strong advocate for refugees, Mr. Biden has made important commitments to restoring the US refugee resettlement programme and ensuring that human rights and humanitarian values are at the centre of the US asylum system, the UN High...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021