Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump global broadcasting chief quits amid VOA staff

His position was created by Congress is not limited by the length of a particular administration.In resigning, Pack cited the incoming administrations desire for new leadership at the agency.I serve at the pleasure of not one particular president, but the office of the president itself, Pack said in a resignation letter sent to staffers.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 03:07 IST
Trump global broadcasting chief quits amid VOA staff

Former President Donald Trump's hand-picked chief of US international broadcasting has quit amid a burgeoning staff revolt and growing calls for his resignation.

Michael Pack resigned as the chief executive office of the US Agency for Global Media just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday. The agency runs the Voice of America and sister networks.

Pack had created a furor when he took over the agency last year and fired the boards of all the outlets under his control along with the leadership of the individual broadcast networks. The actions were criticised as threatening the broadcasters' prized editorial independence.

Biden had been expected to make major changes to the agency's structure and management but Pack's early departure signaled those may be coming sooner rather than later. Though many presidential appointees resign when a new administration comes in, Pack was not required to so. His position was created by Congress is not limited by the length of a particular administration.

In resigning, Pack cited the incoming administration's desire for new leadership at the agency.

“I serve at the pleasure of not one particular president, but the office of the president itself,” Pack said in a resignation letter sent to staffers. “The new administration has requested my resignation, and that is why I have tendered it as of 2 pm today,” he said.

The letter said that ''a great amount of much-needed reform was achieved in the past eight months, some of this work is outlined in a series of recently-released agency statements.” Yet those statements were seen by many, including Republican and Democratic lawmakers and a significant number of employees, as being antithetical to the agency's mandate to provide international audiences with unbiased, uncensored and nonpolitical information.

VOA was founded during World War II and its congressional charter requires it to present independent news and information to international audiences.

Pack is a conservative filmmaker and former associate of Trump's onetime political strategist Steve Bannon. Pack's moves raised fears that he intended to turn venerable US media outlets into pro-Trump propaganda machines. His actions had done little to dissuade those concerns and had attracted a large amount of criticism from supporters of the agency's mission.

Indeed, just on Tuesday he appointed new conservative members to the boards of Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

Only last week, Pack attracted new criticism when one his top aides demoted a VOA White House reporter after she asked a question of then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. That reassignment prompted a new round of criticism and demands for VOA chief Robert Reilly to resign. In addition to Republican criticism, the incoming chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Robert Menendez. D-N.J., demanded changes in leadership.

Biden's team had made clear it was not pleased with Pack's record on the job and had sent numerous signals that he should go.

Pack's appointments to specific networks and boards of directors may be more difficult for the Biden administration to rescind without congressional action. Some appointees now enjoy federal employment protections.

Transition officials said last week they were looking into ways that legislation could be amended or replaced to make dismissals of certain personnel easier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecomms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.The president wrote a very generous letter, Biden told reporters at the White House. Because it was private, I wont talk about...

Global sport hails new Biden-Harris administration

Sports trailblazers Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Lewis Hamilton were among those hailing the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, saying they hoped the new administration can foster ...

UNHCR chief welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection

Long a strong advocate for refugees, Mr. Biden has made important commitments to restoring the US refugee resettlement programme and ensuring that human rights and humanitarian values are at the centre of the US asylum system, the UN High...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021