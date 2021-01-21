Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Deploy Central Forces, people in fear in Bengal', Dilip Ghosh urges ECI

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy Central Forces in the state at the earliest claiming there is a 'sense of fear' among people ahead of elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:17 IST
'Deploy Central Forces, people in fear in Bengal', Dilip Ghosh urges ECI
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy Central Forces in the state at the earliest claiming there is a 'sense of fear' among people ahead of elections. Interacting with media after a meeting with the ECI officials here, the state BJP chief said, "Election Commission entire team is here to inspect arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections. As an opposition party, we have urged them to ensure an environment in which people can exercise their franchise in a neutral and peaceful environment. It is important the Central Forces are deployed here soon."

Ghosh said that there is an 'environment of fear' in Bengal during elections and claimed that violence was reported in all 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He also suggested that Central Forces must be deployed inside polling booths and State police outside for free and fair polls.

When asked about Trinamool Congress' (TMC) allegations that BJP has been threatening people through Border Security Forces (BSF) to get votes in its favour, Ghosh said: "We are certain that names of Rohingyas have been included in the voter's list in border areas, ECI must look into this." He further accused West Bengal Police of partiality stating the example of BJP workers arrest on Thursday.

"Police took no action when TMC workers raised provocative slogans at the beginning. When some BJP workers raised slogans in counteraction, police arrested them from their homes at midnight," he said. BJP youth wing leader Suresh Shaw and two other workers of the party were arrested in connection with provocative slogans being raised at a political rally in Chandannagar, police said on Thursday.

The BJP has been campaigning aggressively in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state. Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled to take place in the next few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq

Piles of plush carpets line the floors of a northern Iraq shopping center hosting traders from neighboring Iran who hope the spangle of their ornate handicrafts might offer a lifeline out of poverty.In their own country, the economy is in t...

FOREX-Euro gains before ECB meeting; Biden stimulus weighs on dollar

The euro ticked higher before a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday, with the dollar declining versus major peers as plans for a massive U.S. stimulus package fuelled market optimism and sapped demand for safe-haven currencies....

UP police drops charges against Karnataka man under anti-conversion law

The Uttar Pradesh police has dropped charges under the anti-conversion law against a man from Karnataka and booked him for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman from here and committing fraud, officials said on Thursday. The man, Mehboob, is...

Indonesia reports daily record 346 new coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported a new daily record of 346 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking its total to 27,203 since the virus was first detected last year.Indonesias COVID-19 task force also reported 11,703 new coronavirus cases, raising tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021