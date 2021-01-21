Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected

Three persons were evacuated from abuilding in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premiseshere after a fire broke out there on Thursday, police said.

There is no impact on the Covishield vaccine makingprocess as the fire broke out in a facility away from theplace where the anti-coronavirus vaccines are made, sourcessaid.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTIthe fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor ofthe SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.

''As per the primary information, three people havebeen evacuated,'' she said.

Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing outfrom the Serum Institute facility.

''We have sent water tenders to the spot,'' a firebrigade official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet tobe ascertained.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccineused in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemicis made.

The building where the fire broke out is part of theunder-construction site of the Serum facility and Covishieldproduction has not been affected by the fire, sources said.

