Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I'm happy she remembered her mother', says US VP Kamala Harris' uncle

As Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice-President of the United States, her maternal uncle G Balachandran on Thursday expressed his happiness over the mention of Harris' mother in her election campaign speeches.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:19 IST
'I'm happy she remembered her mother', says US VP Kamala Harris' uncle
US Vice President Kamala Harris (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi As Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice-President of the United States, her maternal uncle G Balachandran on Thursday expressed his happiness over the mention of Harris' mother in her election campaign speeches.

Speaking to ANI, Balachandran said, "I am quite relieved that everything happened in due course. Now I can actually see her (Kamala Harris) doing the work. The way Biden and Harris issued executive orders just after swearing-in, I am confident that they will succeed in what they were trying to do." When asked about Harris' speech, Balachandran said the newly-elected US Vice President is a 'good speaker'. "I am happy that she remembered her mother in her campaign speeches," he added.

On Indo-US relations, Balachandran said, "There are areas which demand lots of negotiations. But, certainly, the relation between the two countries will be stronger." He believes that Biden's victory would rebuild various international ties severed by ex-President Donald Trump government during his tenure.

Balachandran said that he would visit the US as soon as he receives his COVID-19 vaccination. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the US respectively on Wednesday.

Ahead of becoming the first woman, Black and South Asian Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris remembered her mother, Shyamalan Gopalan Harris, just before the inauguration ceremony. "To the woman most responsible for my presence here today: my mother, Shyamalan Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America, where a moment like this is possible," she said in a video posted on Twitter, repeating the words spoken during her victory speech in November 2020.

Her election as Vice-President is of great significance to Indians, particularly the diaspora in the US and is a reflection of the success of the community and the respect it has attained. The former Senator's mother Shyamala Gopalan emigrated from Tamil Nadu and was a cancer researcher, while her father, a Jamaican, taught at Stanford University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ten BJP, two SP candidates elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

Ten BJP and two Samajwadi candidates were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday.Those elected included Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer A K Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev...

Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

A third Sanik School with be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Ha...

China backs Guterres for 2nd term as UN Secretary-General

China on Thursday announced its backing for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is seeking a second five-year term as the chief of the world body.Guterres, 71, whose current term ends on December 31, in a letter to General...

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys USD 10.261 bn

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November after it bought USD 10.261 billion from the spot market, data showed.During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021