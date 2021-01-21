The Rastriya Bajrang Dal and some other organisations staged separate protests against web series 'Tandav' in Jammu on Thursday, accusing its cast and crew of depicting Hindu deities in an objectionable manner and hurting religious sentiments.

Hundreds of Rastriya Bajrang Dal activists led by its president Rakesh Kumar took out a rally in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that the makers of the series be arrested.

''The makers and artistes of 'Tandav' have hurt religious sentiments by depicting Hindu gods in an objectionable manner,'' Kumar told reporters.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stern action in the case so that no body dares to insult gods and goddesses in the country in future.

Other organisations held protests in Muthi and Jagti areas of the city.

Several cases have been filed against the makers and cast of the web series in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

At least two scenes were removed from the nine-part starry political saga on Amazon Prime Video amid calls for boycotts, FIRs and protests over its alleged depiction of Hindu deities.

The cast and crew of 'Tandav' have apologised and said they had decided to implement changes to address the concerns raised.

