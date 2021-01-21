Opposition in Bihar to hold week-long stir against farm laws: Tejashwi

The opposition Grand Alliance inBihar would launch an agitation against the farm laws shortlywhich would conclude with a state-wide human chain a weeklater, the coalitions leader Tejashwi Yadav announced here onThursday.

Addressing a press conference soon after a meeting ofMLAs of his RJD where the programme was finalised, Yadav said,the Kisan Jagriti Saptaah (farmers awareness week) willcommence on January 24, the birth anniversary of former chiefminister and OBC stalwart Karpoori Thakur.

''All leaders of the five-party Grand Alliance will behitting the streets as part of the stir against the Centresagriculture policy which could reduce our farmers to thestatus of beggars'', said Yadav adding that the human chainwill be held on January 30, coinciding with the martyrdom dayof Mahatma Gandhi.

He declared that the stir would be as much against theNarendra Modi government at the Centre as the Nitish Kumargovernment in the state, ''which seems to have set a precedentby having abolished APMCs a decade ago''.

Yadav also slammed the chief ministers party, theJD(U), for having voted in favour of the farm bills insideParliament but ''hoodwinking the people of the state byspeaking in a forked tongue''.

The RJD leader said, ''we were wrongfully defeated inthe assembly elections'', reiterating his often repeatedallegation of manipulation of results with the help of pliantofficials.

''Nonetheless, during the campaign we were showeredwith affection of the people as we approached them with thepromise of a government that would listen to their concernsand act accordingly. So we have the responsibility of takingthis government to task'', the former Deputy CM asserted.

Yadav also claimed that the government, which hadinitially intended to curtail the budget session of theassembly, decided to allow the House to assemble for a fullmonth ''following our warning that we will boycott theproceedings and gherao the chief ministers residence''.

Yadav had issued the threat recently, after a meetingwith Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who had sought the views ofpolitical parties on shortening the session in view of theongoing vaccination for COVID 19.

