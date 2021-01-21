Left Menu
Kerala assembly panel gives clean chit to Finance Minister over privilege issue

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:50 IST
The privilege and theethics committee of the Kerala Assembly on Thursday gave aclean chit to state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac inconnection with a complaint lodged by the opposition againsthim for 'leaking' a CAG audit report on state-run KIIFB to themedia.

The panel, which also heard another breach of privilegenotice against MLA P C George, decided to ''reprimand'' thelegislator for making alleged derogatory remarks against anun, who was subjected to rape.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman and Congress MLAV D Satheeshan, had moved a notice against Isaac after heallegedly leaked the contents of the CAG report onKeralaInfrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a pressmeet even before it was tabled in the house.

''The committee has given clean chit to the minister anddecided to reprimand MLA (George),'' a source told PTI.

The Opposition had alleged that Isaac had infringed onthe rights of the house by disclosing details of the CAG'saudit 2018-19 report of KIIFB to the media before it wasplaced in the assembly.

The complaint against George, representing Poonjarassembly constituency, was filed by Women's Commissionchairperson, M C Josephine.

The complaint alleged that the MLA made derogatorycomments against a nun, who was a victim of rape.

