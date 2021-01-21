TMC MLA Debasree Roy cheated people who voted for her: BJP leader

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee onThursday came down heavily on his former colleague in the TMCand Raidighi MLA Debasree Roy, claiming that the actor-turned-politician has made false promises and cheated thepeople of her constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Chatterjee, during a public meeting in Raidighi, saidthat he regrets having campaigned for the once-popular Bengalifilm actress in 2016.

''Instead of serving the people who elected her, shecheated them, made false promises... If she is fielded again,I will ensure she gets defeated,'' Chatterjee, once a keymember of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, said.

The former state minister also claimed Roy had turnedup at the BJP office in Delhi in 2019 as she wanted to jointhe saffron camp, but after ''coming to know about it, Iensured she was not inducted''.

Responding to Chatterjee's comments, Roy said she ''didnot even steal 10 paisa'', while working for the people ofRaidighi.

''I don't have that sick mindset... I dont cheat thepoor to get rich,'' Roy stated.

''I would not want to criticise any individual, butChatterjees remarks reflect his mentality. Please don't forceme to open my mouth,'' she said.

Countering claims that she wanted to join the BJP, theMLA said, I fell victim to a conspiracy. I was framed.'' PTISUSRMS RMS

