Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MLA Debasree Roy cheated people who voted for her: BJP leader

If she is fielded again,I will ensure she gets defeated, Chatterjee, once a keymember of Mamata Banerjees cabinet, said.The former state minister also claimed Roy had turnedup at the BJP office in Delhi in 2019 as she wanted to jointhe saffron camp, but after coming to know about it, Iensured she was not inducted.Responding to Chatterjees comments, Roy said she didnot even steal 10 paisa, while working for the people ofRaidighi.I dont have that sick mindset...

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:07 IST
TMC MLA Debasree Roy cheated people who voted for her: BJP leader

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee onThursday came down heavily on his former colleague in the TMCand Raidighi MLA Debasree Roy, claiming that the actor-turned-politician has made false promises and cheated thepeople of her constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Chatterjee, during a public meeting in Raidighi, saidthat he regrets having campaigned for the once-popular Bengalifilm actress in 2016.

''Instead of serving the people who elected her, shecheated them, made false promises... If she is fielded again,I will ensure she gets defeated,'' Chatterjee, once a keymember of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, said.

The former state minister also claimed Roy had turnedup at the BJP office in Delhi in 2019 as she wanted to jointhe saffron camp, but after ''coming to know about it, Iensured she was not inducted''.

Responding to Chatterjee's comments, Roy said she ''didnot even steal 10 paisa'', while working for the people ofRaidighi.

''I don't have that sick mindset... I dont cheat thepoor to get rich,'' Roy stated.

''I would not want to criticise any individual, butChatterjees remarks reflect his mentality. Please don't forceme to open my mouth,'' she said.

Countering claims that she wanted to join the BJP, theMLA said, I fell victim to a conspiracy. I was framed.'' PTISUSRMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and lauded its efforts for national security.The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rece...

5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, acco...

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.The two had been convicted in ...

Maha: 7 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company

At least seven workers werehospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad inneighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, police said.The incident took place at the company located atMahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.At le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021