Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to keep Wray as FBI director -law enforcement source

CNBC first reported the decision to keep Wray. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the president about the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:18 IST
Biden to keep Wray as FBI director -law enforcement source
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden has asked Christopher Wray to stay on as FBI director and Wray has agreed to remain the head of the agency, a U.S. law enforcement source told Reuters. Wray was a frequent target of former Republican President Donald Trump over his refusal to back false claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Biden's decision to retain Wray as chief of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was welcomed by Adam Schiff, the Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and a critic of Trump's handling of intelligence issues. "Christopher Wray became FBI director at a moment of tremendous turmoil for the bureau and the country, and he has served with great professionalism and integrity. I am glad to see that President Biden intends to keep Director Wray in his position," Schiff said.

Schiff said he looked forward to working with Wray on analyses of "intelligence and security failures that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and the need to dramatically expand the focus and resources devoted to the threat of domestic terrorism." Wray told a House committee last September that Russia was interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections by spreading misinformation aimed at candidate Joe Biden.

Wray also told the panel the FBI was conducting multiple investigations into violent domestic extremists and that the largest "chunk" of investigations involved white supremacist groups. Regarding China, Wray said the FBI is opening a new counterintelligence investigation related to China "every 10 hours."

Wray was sworn in on Aug. 2, 2017 to serve a term of no longer than 10 years. CNBC first reported the decision to keep Wray.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the president about the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and lauded its efforts for national security.The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rece...

5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, acco...

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.The two had been convicted in ...

Maha: 7 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company

At least seven workers werehospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad inneighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, police said.The incident took place at the company located atMahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.At le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021