Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM exposed after Bihar polls, would not be a factor in Bengal: Mamata to TMC workers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:19 IST
AIMIM exposed after Bihar polls, would not be a factor in Bengal: Mamata to TMC workers

West Bengal Chief Minister andTrinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday saidAsaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM would not be a factor in the upcomingassembly polls in the state as its role as ''B team of the BJP''has been exposed in the Bihar elections.

During a core committee meeting of Murshidabad, aMuslim-dominated district, Banerjee urged party leaders to putup a united fight against the BJP and the other divisiveforces.

''During the core committee meeting, Mamata di assuredus that AIMIM would not be a factor in Murshidabad district.

She told us that Owaisi's party was exposed after the Biharpolls,'' a local TMC leader said.

Murshidabad district comprises 22 assembly seats.

In the recently concluded Bihar elections, the AIMIMwon five seats in the Muslims-dominated Seemanchal region onthe border of West Bengal.

Earlier this month, Owaisi had met Pirzada AbbasSiddiqui of Hooghly district's Furfura Sharif to discuss theseat-sharing arrangement.

The AIMIM chief has already expressed his desire tofight the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The TMC had dubbed the AIMIM's entry in the state asan attempt to split the Muslim votes in the state and help theBJP.

The AIMIM has termed the allegation as ''baseless'' and''motivated''.

A deciding factor in nearly 100-110 seats in thestate, Muslims, who constitute 30 per cent of the population,till 2019, have acted as a bulwark of the TMC against itsrivals, with most of them voting in favour of the party,considering it to be a ''credible'' force that can resist thesaffron surge.

In a development that might upset several politicalequations in election-bound state, Siddiqui on Thursdayfloated a new political outfit, contending that he wishes tobe the kingmaker after the polls.

The influential Muslim cleric said his new outfit --Indian Secular Front (ISF) - plans to contest the electionsfrom all 294 assembly seats in the state.

Elections to the Bengal assembly are likely to be heldin April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of t...

U.S. House could send Trump impeachment charge to Senate as soon as Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives could as early as Friday send an impeachment charge accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection to the Senate, which must decide his fate and whether to block him from seeking office aga...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden inauguration

Wall Streets main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.The number of Americans f...

Farmers' issue: Odisha BJP workers scuffle with police in Sambalpur

The row between the rulingBJD and opposition BJP over alleged irregularities in paddyprocurement intensified on Thursday when saffron partyactivists scuffled with the police in their bid to enter theoffice of the Sambalpur Revenue Divisiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021