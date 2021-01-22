Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crucial CWC meeting underway, will fix schedule to elect party president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:19 IST
Crucial CWC meeting underway, will fix schedule to elect party president

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee to deliberate on the way forward to elect the new party chief began on Friday.

The virtual meeting started with the address of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

''CWC meeting begins. Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi addresses the CWC,'' party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Members of the CWC, the party's top decision-making body, will discuss and finalise the schedule for organisational elections and the AICC plenary session.

This follows a report by the Central Election Authority chaired by Madhusudan Mistry making certain recommendations on the election to the Congress president's post.

The party's top leadership is also likely to discuss the current political situation in the wake of the farmers' agitation and the party's strategy ahead of the Budget session of Parliament on issues including the WhatsApp chat leaks of Arnab Goswami.

The purported chats widely reported in media mentionedthat Goswami was privy to information about the Balakot airstrike.

Sonia Gandhi took over as interim Congress president in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues.

Sonia Gandhi had last month met some of these 'letter-writers' and discussed the issues raised by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation

Japan stood firm on Friday on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied reports of a possible cancellation but the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a global pandemic. Though mu...

Rape case against Maha DySP after colleague's complaint

An offence has been registeredagainst a Deputy Superintendent of Police DySP inMaharashtra after a woman police officer accused him of rapeon the pretext of marriage, an official said on Friday.The alleged incident came to light when the vi...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down its operations, the company confirmed on Fr...

Karan Deol warns against fake Twitter account in his name

Actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name.Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021