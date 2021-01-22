Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlike other political parties, BJP has 'neta', 'niyat' to take it forward: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the party has a leader and intention to take it forward unlike other political parties, which he accused of being dynastic.He said parivarvaad dynastic politics can be found in all political parties except the BJP, in which an ordinary person can become prime minister, defence minister or home minister.The BJP chief was speaking at the partys Booth President Conference here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:10 IST
Unlike other political parties, BJP has 'neta', 'niyat' to take it forward: Nadda
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the party has a leader and intention to take it forward unlike other political parties, which he accused of being dynastic.

He said 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) can be found in all political parties except the BJP, in which an ordinary person can become prime minister, defence minister or home minister.

The BJP chief was speaking at the party's 'Booth President Conference' here. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

''We have 'neta' (leader), 'niyat' (intention), 'niti' (policy), 'karyakarta' (workers) and 'karyakram' (programme). We have no reason to stop,'' Nadda told party workers.

He said 'parivarvaad' exists in all political parties, with the baton being passed on to the son by the father.

''But it is in the BJP that an ordinary person can become prime minister, defence minister or home minister,'' he said.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said the BJP has set new standards for political parties.

He also said dynastic politics, casteism, regionalism and linguistic divisions weaken democracy and challenge the unity and integrity of the country.

Today, the world is looking towards India with hope, the chief minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Modi says India self-reliant on COVID-19 vaccines as 1 mln inoculated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India was completely self-reliant on coronavirus vaccine supplies as the worlds second-most populous country inoculated more than one million people within a week of starting a massive campaign.On...

Kerala Assembly passes motion to reject C&AG report on KIIB

Amidst strong opposition from United Democratic Front UDF, an unprecedented resolution presented by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Comptroller Auditor Generals CAG report was passed by Kerala Assembly here on Friday through...

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.Chanchal breathed his last at 1215 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said.He was admitted to the so...

Deeply hurt by personal attacks, had to quit cabinet: TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

Shortly after resigning from theMamata Banerjee cabinet, senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee onThursday said he quit the state forest ministers post as hewas deeply hurt by the personal attacks aimed at him forairing grievances against a secti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021