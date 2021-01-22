Left Menu
Development News Edition

North West Premier pays tribute to late Jackson Mthembu

Mokgoro expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mthembu following his passing on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:24 IST
North West Premier pays tribute to late Jackson Mthembu
“On behalf of the North West provincial government and its citizens, may the Mthembu family receive our deepest condolences and be comforted during this difficult time,” Mokgoro said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, has described the late Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, as one of the most dedicated members of the governing party and hard-working Ministers he has come to know.

Mokgoro expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mthembu following his passing on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications.

"We have received the news of the passing of Minister Mthembu with great shock. As we try to digest this painful reality, we will remember him as a dedicated member of the ruling party, whose work ethic has never been doubted in all the positions he occupied.

"He died with his boots on, at the forefront of the fight against the invisible enemy. It is not a surprise that he was deployed in the Presidency. We are very saddened by his passing," Mokgoro said.

He said the country will dearly miss the enormous contribution Mthembu made in different aspects of the lives of South Africans.

"On behalf of the North West provincial government and its citizens, may the Mthembu family receive our deepest condolences and be comforted during this difficult time," Mokgoro said.

The Premier urged citizens to continue to adhere to all lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus and save lives.

City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Dan Plato, has also extended his condolences on the passing of Mthembu.

"We wish his family, loved ones, fellow ANC members, as well as the country, comfort during this period of loss and grief."

Meanwhile, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has also paid tribute to the late Minister.

"Mthembu was the driving force of the government's communication response to COVID-19, a duty he carried out with integrity and high distinction," SALGA said.

"Mthembu brought extensive leadership experience to this role in the midst of the global pandemic. He was a highly respected and valued member of Cabinet whose expertise and insights were invaluable," SALGA said.

The association said his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the nation and his tireless work will be greatly missed.

"SALGA takes this moment to honour Minister Mthembu for the significant contributions he made through many years of dedicated service to government and by extension, the citizens of this beloved nation.

"SALGA's deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues as we mourn with them."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gold snaps 3-day gain, falls Rs 263; silver declines Rs 806

Snapping a three-day winning streak, gold prices on Friday slipped by Rs 263 to Rs 48,861 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to a weak trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.The precious yellow metal had clos...

Farmer leaders say meeting may have lasted for nearly five hours, but two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes.

Farmer leaders say meeting may have lasted for nearly five hours, but two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes....

IEC welcomes signing proclamation on Political Party Funding Act

The Electoral Commission IEC has welcomed the signing of a proclamation on the commencement of the Political Party Funding Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.In a statement, the IEC said the coming into effect of the legislation fro...

Indian trader group says minister pledges strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce

An India trader group representing millions of brick-and-mortar retailers on Friday said it has received government assurances that stringent changes will be made to foreign investment rules for e-commerce, a move that could hit Amazon.com ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021