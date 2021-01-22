Ker Assembly reprimands MLA George for derogatory remarks against nun

The Kerala Assemblyon Friday reprimanded Poonjar MLA P C George for makingderogatory remarks against a nun, who was subjected to rape.

The privilege and the ethics committee of the KeralaAssembly had on Thursday heard a breach of privilege noticebased on a complaint against George, filed by Women'sCommission chairperson, M C Josephine.

George, said he accepted the action of the Assemblyreprimanding him but maintained that he did not make anycomments against the nun.

''The nun was suspended from the church. Someone whohas been suspended by the church cannot be considered as anun,'' George said in the Assembly.

However, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said anyderogatorycomment against any woman is inappropriate.

''Be it a nun or not, the committee has reported thatany such comment against any woman was inappropriate,'' theSpeaker said.

The complaint against George alleged that the MLA madederogatory comments against the nun, who was a victim ofrape.PTI RRT SSPTI PTI

