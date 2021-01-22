Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haasan discharged following surgery, to resume poll campaign after rest

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:16 IST
Haasan discharged following surgery, to resume poll campaign after rest

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief KamalHaasan was discharged from a hospital here on Friday after asurgery and he would resume his campaign for the Assemblyelections following a few weeks rest, the party said.

Haasan, who completed the first leg of his campaigndays ago, was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre herefor a follow-up surgery in connection with a mild infection ofhis right leg bone.

The MNM chief underwent a surgery on January 19, ''forthe removal of the infective focus (primary site of infection)in the Tibial bone (a leg bone),'' the hospital in a bulletin.

He has recovered well and was discharged today withmedical advice for complete rehabilitation, it said.

A party release said after a few weeks of rest, Haasanwould resume his poll campaign and senior MNM office-bearersvisited him at his residence.

While Assembly elections are likely either in April orearly May, the MNM chief started his propaganda in Decemberand covered several regions of Tamil Nadu in the first leg ofhis campaign.

Due to an accident a few years ago, he had undergone asurgery on his leg and he was required to go in for afollow-up surgery, Haasan had said before he was admitted tothe hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh clinches 3-match series, beats West Indies again

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best 4-25 as Bangladesh clinched the three-match series against the West Indies on Friday with a seven-wicket victory in the second game.Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets.Skipper Tamim I...

We thanked all farmer leaders, including those who support our proposal for suspension of laws and those against it: Tomar.

We thanked all farmer leaders, including those who support our proposal for suspension of laws and those against it Tomar....

IndiGrid Q3 net down 28 pc at Rs 94.58 cr; declares Rs 3.10 distribution per unit

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Friday posted a 28 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 94.58 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher depreciation and finance cost on account of acquisitions.The consolidat...

JSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 cr in Dec quarter

JSW Steel on Friday reported a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The private sector steel maker had clocked a net profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021