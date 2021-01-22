Left Menu
Congress to have elected president by June at any cost, says KC Venugopal

Congress on Friday said that the party will have an elected president by June this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:50 IST
Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Friday said that the party will have an elected president by June this year. Addressing a press conference after a meeting of Congress Working Committee, party general secretary KC Venugopal said the Central Election Authority of the party has given the schedule for organisational elections in May but members suggested in the meeting that the elections should be held in a manner that it does not clash with the assembly elections in four states and a union territory to be held in April-May.

"The working committee discussed about the organisational elections. The Central Election Authority of INC has already given the schedule of conducting elections in May but all the CWC members unanimously requested the Congress president on the aspects of the state assembly elections. It should not interfere with the election prospects of the Congress," Venugopal said. He said the members suggested some adjustment in the schedule of organisational elections.

"Congress Working Committee has decided that there will be an elected Congress President by June 2021 at any cost," he said. Sonia Gandhi has been serving as interim president of the party. The party had urged her to take the post at CWC meeting after months of uncertainty following resignation of Rahul Gandhi from the post over the party's debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The CWC on Friday adopted resolutions including on support to farmers protesting against three new farm laws, COVID-19 vaccination and sought JPC investigation into "revelations endangering national security". The meeting was attended by CWC members including Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

