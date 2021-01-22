Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawan Kalyan flays TTD decision on keeping open Vaikunta Dwaram for ten days

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:09 IST
Pawan Kalyan flays TTD decision on keeping open Vaikunta Dwaram for ten days
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan onFriday slammed the decision to keep open the celestial''Vaikunta Dwaram'' (passage) at the famous hill shrine of LordVenkateswara near here for ten days from Vaikunta Ekadasi day,saying it was not fair to break centuries-old practices.

He also alleged that for the last several years,political interference has been causing a sort of disturbancein the spiritual practices at the ancient temple in Tirumala.

The holy passage encircling the Sanctum Sanctorum used tobe kept open for devotees only onthe Vaikunta Ekadasi day forthe past many centuries, the actor-turned politician toldreporters here.

But for the first time in history, it was kept open forten days last month, he said, criticising the decision of theTirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the temple,making the change from this year for the benefit of devotees.

Political interference and appointing politicians asmembers on the coveted Board of TTD and other templesboardsas well should be stopped, he added.

Kalyan said his party would soon form ''shadow teams'' tokeep an eye on 12 noted temples, including the Tirumalashrine, in Andhra Pradesh to check if there was any sort ofviolation in the observance of age-old customs.

Condemning the desecration of Hindu temples and deitiesin the state, he accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government ofinaction in identifying and nabbing the perpetrators.

Had the same kind of attacks happened in places ofworship of other faiths, would the YSRC government have shownthe same attitude, he questioned.

The Jana Sena chief said he never said the ruling YSRC'shand was behind the attacks and demanded immediate stringentaction against the culprits.

Replying to a question, he said the Rashtriya SwayamsevakSangh (RSS) was the ''most responsible and committed''organisation in the country.

After offering worship at the Lord Venkateswara temple,Pawan Kalyan made a donation of Rs 30 lakh for the Ram templeconstruction at Ayodhya.

He handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS state in-charge Bharat Kumar in the presence of senior BJP leader andformer minister Kamineni Srinivas Rao at a hotel here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 15.5 pc to Rs 3,489 cr

Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services,...

C'garh BJP protests, claims mismanagement in paddy procurement

The BJP on Friday held protestsagainst Chhattisgarhs Bhupesh Baghel government and allegedthe paddy procurement drive in the state was mismanaged.A bid to gherao encircle the collectorate here aspart of the protest was foiled by police.Amon...

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Chirag enter semi-finals

Indian mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the doubles semifinal with a scintillating win over Malaysias Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday. Satwiksairaj, who has also qualifi...

ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership

The International Labour Organization ILO, the Partnership for Action on Green Economy PAGE and LinkedIn have launched a two-year data insights partnership that aims to improve government decision-making, promote green jobs and build the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021