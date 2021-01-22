Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU lawmakers condemn Vietnam over human rights crackdown

The European parliament has chastised Vietnam over a government crackdown on activists in the Southeast Asian country and called on EU member states to condemn the campaign ahead of a major ruling Communist Party congress next week.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:41 IST
EU lawmakers condemn Vietnam over human rights crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European parliament has chastised Vietnam over a government crackdown on activists in the Southeast Asian country and called on EU member states to condemn the campaign ahead of a major ruling Communist Party congress next week. EU lawmakers voted 592 to 32 with 58 abstentions on Thursday in favour of a resolution calling for a tougher stance against the Vietnamese government and highlighting the link between human rights and the trade deal the bloc has with Vietnam.

In a media release, the European Parliament said lawmakers were "appalled by and condemn the intensifying crackdown on dissent and the increasing violations of human rights in Vietnam." "Respect for human rights constitutes a key foundation of the bilateral relations between Vietnam and the EU and is an essential element of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement," it said.

Vietnam's foreign ministry said that the European parliament resolution was not objective and that no-one in Vietnam had been arrested in violation of their human rights or right to free speech under the constitution. The Communist Party of Vietnam is due to hold its 13th National Congress on Monday, a major political meeting to set out policy objectives for the next five years and select a new leadership.

Rights groups have accused the party of presiding over a crackdown on activists that has intensified under its current leadership. A Reuters tally based on state media reports found 280 people were arrested for "anti-state" activities in the five years since the last congress in 2016: 260 were convicted, many being sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.

In the five years leading up to the 2016 congress, there were 68 arrests and 58 convictions. The European parliament resolution, which is non-binding on member states, said the terms of the trade deal allowed for "appropriate action to be taken in the event of serious breaches of human rights".

It also called on EU member states to "strongly voice their concerns regarding the worsening human rights situation in Vietnam" ahead of the congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Asked states to take appropriate steps: MEA on reports of planned protests outside missions

Amid reports that a banned pro-Khalistan group has called for protests outside Indian missions in countries like the UK on Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India has asked the states to take appropriate action f...

Majority of U.S. Senate approves Biden nominee Austin to lead Pentagon

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as Secretary of Defense - the first Black American in the role. The vote was an overwhelming 90-2 in the 100-member chamber, far m...

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 15.5 pc to Rs 3,489 cr

Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services,...

C'garh BJP protests, claims mismanagement in paddy procurement

The BJP on Friday held protestsagainst Chhattisgarhs Bhupesh Baghel government and allegedthe paddy procurement drive in the state was mismanaged.A bid to gherao encircle the collectorate here aspart of the protest was foiled by police.Amon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021