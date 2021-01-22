RSS chief arrives in Guj as part of week-long visit to state

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Rajkot in Gujarat onFriday as part of his week-long visit to the state, theoffice-bearers of the organisation said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to hold meetings with workers andoffice-bearers of the RSS in the state and Saurashtra regionon Saturday and Sunday, the Sangh's Rajkot unit spokespersonPankaj Raval said.

''The RSS chief would discuss various social issuesduring these meetings and also provide guidance to theworkers,'' he said.

On January 25, he will meet some Sangh Pracharaks andleave for Ahmedabad, as he is scheduled to chair similarmeetings with RSS functionaries on January 26 and 27.

He would discuss the RSS's ongoing activities in thestate, hold separate meetings with key functionaries ofAhmedabad city and then with the functionaries of 'SamparkVibhag' during those two days, another RSS leader said.

