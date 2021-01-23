Left Menu
Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House says

The January 6th assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: the rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat.

Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House says

President Joe Biden has directed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday.

The assessment will be carried out by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in coordination with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "We want fact-based analysis, upon which we can shape policy," Psaki told reporters in a briefing.

Psaki said that, in addition to the threat assessment, the White House would build out capability within its National Security Council to counter domestic violent extremism, including a policy review on how the federal government can share information about the threat better. The White House also will coordinate relevant parts of the government to "enhance and accelerate efforts" to address the issue, Psaki added.

"The January 6th assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: the rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat. The Biden administration will confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve," Psaki said. The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Avril Haines as the Director of National Intelligence, the nation's top intelligence job.

