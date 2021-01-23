Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bal Thackeray's statue unveiled in Mumbai

A statue of Shiv Sena founder BalThackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba area onSaturday on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary in thepresence of leaders of various parties.Late Thackerays son and Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray, his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman SenaMNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, formerCM Devendra Fadnavis, and senior Congress leader BalasahebThorat attended the event.The statue is located at the busy roundabout betweenChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and NationalGallery of Modern Art in south Mumbai.It is an unforgettable moment in my life, like it isfor every Shiv Sainik.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:27 IST
Bal Thackeray's statue unveiled in Mumbai

A statue of Shiv Sena founder BalThackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba area onSaturday on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary in thepresence of leaders of various parties.

Late Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray, his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, formerCM Devendra Fadnavis, and senior Congress leader BalasahebThorat attended the event.

The statue is located at the busy roundabout betweenChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and NationalGallery of Modern Art in south Mumbai.

''It is an unforgettable moment in my life, like it isfor every Shiv Sainik. There are some moments where you fallshort of words to express your gratitude, and I think today isthat day. Balasaheb remained cordial with all politicalparties at the personal level,'' the CM recalled.

Uddhav said he was thankful to leaders of variouspolitical parties who attended the unveiling event by keepingtheir political affiliations aside.

''My grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray always respectedpersonal relations with political leaders irrespective oftheir ideological differences. This is a very important momentfor us as his statue has finally come up here in Mumbai,'' saidAaditya Thackeray, state minister and son of CM Thackeray.

On the occasion, the CM felicitated Shashikant Wadke,who sculpted the statue.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar wasabsent at the function as he was in Pune.

The state government had earlier named the upcomingNagpur-Mumbai super communication highway after Bal Thackeray.

One of the hospitals run by the Mumbai civic body wasalso named after the Sena patriarch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round

Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday. McIlroy, the world number six, was five shots off overnight leader H...

Witnessing a growth in demand among leisure and gradual pick- up in corporate segments: Oriental Hotels

Chennai, Jan 23 PTI Oriental Hotels Ltd, anassociate firm of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, is witnessinga growth in demand in leisure and gradual increase incorporate business segments, according to a top companyofficial.The company had de...

Britain says concerned by Russia's detention of peaceful protesters

Britain urged Russia to respect international human rights commitments following the detention of more than 1,000 people in Moscow and other Russian cities on Saturday at rallies demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.We are...

Illegal quarrying or mining will not be allowed in the state: Karnataka CM

After the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga which led to the loss of lives, KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said illegal quarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state and necessary action will be taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021