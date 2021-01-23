Bal Thackeray's statue unveiled in Mumbai

A statue of Shiv Sena founder BalThackeray, his first in Mumbai, was unveiled in Colaba area onSaturday on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary in thepresence of leaders of various parties.

Late Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray, his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) president Raj Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, formerCM Devendra Fadnavis, and senior Congress leader BalasahebThorat attended the event.

The statue is located at the busy roundabout betweenChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and NationalGallery of Modern Art in south Mumbai.

''It is an unforgettable moment in my life, like it isfor every Shiv Sainik. There are some moments where you fallshort of words to express your gratitude, and I think today isthat day. Balasaheb remained cordial with all politicalparties at the personal level,'' the CM recalled.

Uddhav said he was thankful to leaders of variouspolitical parties who attended the unveiling event by keepingtheir political affiliations aside.

''My grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray always respectedpersonal relations with political leaders irrespective oftheir ideological differences. This is a very important momentfor us as his statue has finally come up here in Mumbai,'' saidAaditya Thackeray, state minister and son of CM Thackeray.

On the occasion, the CM felicitated Shashikant Wadke,who sculpted the statue.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar wasabsent at the function as he was in Pune.

The state government had earlier named the upcomingNagpur-Mumbai super communication highway after Bal Thackeray.

One of the hospitals run by the Mumbai civic body wasalso named after the Sena patriarch.

