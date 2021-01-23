Left Menu
UPA cannot come to power in 'outdated' Rahul Gandhi's lifetime: MoS G Kishan Reddy

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will restructure Goods and Services Tax (GST) after coming to power, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called the Wayanad MP an 'outdated' politician, and said UPA will not come to power in his lifetime.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:43 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will restructure Goods and Services Tax (GST) after coming to power, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called the Wayanad MP an 'outdated' politician, and said UPA will not come to power in his lifetime. "He can restructure the GST when UPA comes into power, but UPA cannot come to power in Rahul Gandhi's lifetime. There is no question of UPA coming to power because Rahul Gandhi has become outdated before even becoming the Prime Minister," he said while talking to media in Hyderabad.

Earlier today, Gandhi, while addressing a gathering of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) representatives in Coimbatore said, "It is the commitment of the UPA govt that when we come to power, we will restructure the GST.' The former Congress President further said the major economic policies of the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government like Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation destroyed MSME in the country.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu and will have interactions with farmers, weavers, and the general public. He will also visit Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and Dindigul districts between January 23 to 25. (ANI)

