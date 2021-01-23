Left Menu
Let's have a duel: Amit Shah slams vaccine critics

Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Saturday lambasted those who have been criticising theefficacies of COVID-19 vaccines, saying that there should beno politics on public health.At a function in Guwahati to extend the benefit of thecentral health insurance programme to all the armed policeforces in India by launching Ayushman CAPF, Shah urged thepersonnel to get inoculated when their turn comes.There are some people who are spreadingmisinformation on vaccine.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:34 IST
Let's have a duel: Amit Shah slams vaccine critics
Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe and the personnel from all forces will be vaccinated after health workers are covered. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Saturday lambasted those who have been criticising the efficacies of COVID-19 vaccines, saying that there should be no politics on public health.

At a function in Guwahati to extend the benefit of the central health insurance programme to all the armed police forces in India by launching 'Ayushman CAPF', Shah urged the personnel to get inoculated when their turn comes.

''There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccine. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics? There are other issues for that,'' he said.

Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe and the personnel from all forces will be vaccinated after health workers are covered.

''I appeal to all of you to go for the vaccine when your turn comes. Do not have any doubt over its efficacy.

We've already launched the world's biggest vaccination drive,'' he said.

Shah ceremoniously distributed the 'Ayushman CAPF'health cards among some personnel from the seven Central ArmedPolice Forces here.

He said that the personnel of the CAPFs had three prime concerns -- the existing health coverage was not comprehensive, the satisfaction of housing was not there and long duty hours without leaves.

''Our government is addressing all three concerns. For the health issue, we've launched the Ayushman CAPF today. This will give health insurance to around 50 lakh people in 24,000hospitals, including 14,000 private ones, across the country,'' Shah said.

By May 1, the Ayushman CAPF process will be completed by offering health cards to all the personnel of the seven central police forces, he added.

The Union minister said that the government and authorities of forces are trying to increase the satisfaction ratio of the personnel to 55 per cent by 2022 from 36 per cent two years ago, and further take it to 65 per cent by 2024.

''We've completed the examination process for 50,000recruitments. Now, we'll start the process again to hire another 50,000 persons in the CAPFs. Our target is one hiring against one departure in five years. With this, everyone will be able to stay at home for 100 days in a year,'' he added.

An MoU was signed between the National HealthAuthority (NHA) and Union Home Ministry in presence of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and state Health MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma at the CRPF Group Centre in Guwahati.

Shah said that launching the ambitious scheme on the125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is a matter of big satisfaction for him and the union government.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that we'll celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

And today, we're launching a new scheme for the 'parakrami'jawans of the CAPFs. We can't have a better day than this,'' he said.

Under the initiative 'Ayushman CAPF', around 28 lakh personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Assam Rifles and NSG and their families will be covered by 'AyushmanBharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (AB PM-JAY).

CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari expressed his gratitude for bringing the CAPFs under AB PM-JAY scheme.

The Union home minister also virtually inauguratedSashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) 168 quarters, a 10-bedded hospital and an administrative building located at different places of Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

