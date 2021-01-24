After first phone call, UK PM Johnson looks forward to working with Biden

After first phone call, UK PM Johnson looks forward to working with BidenReuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 02:50 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he looked forward to working with new U.S. President Joe Biden on their shared goals, including tackling climate change after their first phone call.
"The prime minister warmly welcomed the president's decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change," a spokeswoman for Johnson said.
"Building on the UK and U.S.' long history of cooperation in security and defence, the leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and our shared values in promoting human rights and protecting democracy."
