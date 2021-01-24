Biden administration set to signal its vision of climate future, adviser says

Biden administration set to signal its vision of climate future, adviser saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 03:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is poised to release policies it believes are the future of tackling climate change, Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said on Saturday.
"We've already sent signals on the things that we don't like that we're going to roll back, but this week you're going to see us move forward with what's the vision of the future," McCarthy told a virtual conference of mayors.
Last week, Biden issued executive orders on climate issues including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
