PM said nothing to condemn treatment meted out to Bengal CM at Netaji event: TMC leader

The TMC on Sunday expressedregret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''silence'' on the''reprehensible treatment'' meted out to Chief Minister MamataBanerjee by a section of audience, who raised 'Jai Shri Ram'slogans ahead of her speech on Netajis birth anniversary.

State minister Bratya Basu, during a press meet here,said the incident reflects the ''misogynistic mindset'' ofcertain people.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at theprogramme, did not utter a single word condemning thebehaviour of a section of audience... This shows that the BJPhas no respect for Netaji and has no idea what he stood for,''he claimed.

The chief minister on Saturday declined to speak at anevent, organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's125th birth anniversary, after ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans wereraised there, in the presence of Modi.

The TMC MLA claimed that ''a dark fascist force'' wastrying to grab power in West Bengal, and alleged that freedomof expression would be under stake, if it gets to seizecontrol.

''Please don't allow this force to take control ofBengal. It will do away with our freedom of expression. Peopleof different ideologies are free to air their views in Bengal.

That would all come to end,'' Basu said, after popular Bengaliactress Kaushani Mukhopadhay and the chairperson of EasternIndia Motion Pictures Association, Piya Sengupta, joined theruling camp at the meet.

''An ugly force is now out to throttle the voice of allartistes in the country. Director Anurag Kashyap and actorNaseeruddin Shah have already got a taste of it,'' heunderlined.

Sengupta and her daughter-in-law Mukhopadhyay saidthey have always been inspired by the ''pro-people approach'' ofthe TMC supremo, and vowed to serve the people of the state.

Among others, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was alsopresent at the hastily called press meet.

Two days ago, popular actor Sourav Das joined the TMC,while actor Rudranil Ghosh, who was close to the CM tillrecently, was seen rubbing shoulders with saffron campleaders, of late, fuelling speculation that he might switchsides.

