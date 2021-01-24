Cloth, drug from banana plant: Firm to do research project

Coimbatore, Jan 24 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government hasentrusted a private firm with a Rs 400-crore research projectfor manufacturing textiles and medicine from banana fibre andstem, Chief Minister of the state K Palaniswami said onSunday.

Addressing an election campaign in Mettupalayam, a majorbanana cultivation area in the district, he said formerdirector of ISRO Mayilsamy Annadurai had detailed about theutility of the fibre in making dhotis and shirts, and thestem to make medicines.

Once the project turns successful, the income of thebanana-growers would be doubled, Palaniswami said.

