Bodo Accord began process of ending insurgency in NE:Amit Shah

Union Home Minister AmitShah on Sunday asserted that the historic Bodoland TerritorialRegion Accord, inked a year ago, has initiated the process ofending insurgency in the North East and paved the way forpeace and development.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said the opposition party hadsigned many agreements with different militant outfits butthey failed to fulfil the promises made, ''but the BJP iscommitted to fulfil all agreements and this is the beginningof the end of insurgency in the region''.

The Congress during its rule could not stop violence andbring peace ''but is now giving us advice. I want to ask theCongress what had they done during their rule to bring peaceand development? ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes promises and fulfils it.

We have had enough of violence and now it is time for peaceand development'', he said while addressing the first BTRaccord day celebration.

The Congress, however, retaliated by saying that the claimthat the BJP ensured peace and stability in Assam by curbinginsurgency was a ''hogwash'' as it is well-known that Congressis credited with the surrender of several ULFA leaders as wellas their rehabilitation and bringing peace to the state whilethe outfit had declared unilateral ceasefire in 2011.

It is evident from Assam's growth chart from 2006-2016,thatthe Congress had effectively curbed insurgency in the statewith the stability and development reflected by the GDP growthwhich increased from 1.75 per cent in 2001 to 6.68 per cent in2013-14, party Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi told reporters.

Shah said he has come here to ''reiterate the Prime Ministerand BJP's commitment to fulfil all clauses of the accord whichwill pave the way for peace and development in the region''.

''As a representative of the Prime Minister and as a HomeMinister, I assure that the region which once witnessedkillings, kidnappings and violence, will emerge as the mostdeveloped part of Assam.

''He (Modi) has directed me to take measures to endinsurgency in the region and the historic peace Accord is abeginning of that step'', he said.

The BTR accord signed on January 27,2020, is the thirdagreement signed between different stakeholders to end thenearly four decades of the Bodo conflict.

The first one signed in 1993 between the centre, state andAll Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) had led to the formation ofthe Bodoland Autonomous Council but following increase inmilitant violence, another agreement was signed in 2003 at theinitiative of the then NDA government, the Congress-led stategovernment and the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT).

The third BTR Accord was signed last year and polls to BTCwere held in December and the Bodo People's Front was dumpedby the BJP which aligned with UPPL to form the new Council.

Shah said that the Bodo peace pact was followed by theBru-Reang Agreement and 700 people from eight militant outfitsdeposited their arms and ammunition and these are the stepsthat will take us to the path of development, he said.

The Bru-reang agreement was also signed in January lastyear by the centre, Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Tripura andrepresentatives of the tribe to end the 23-year problem.

The issue had led to exodus of members of the communityfrom Mizoram and Tripura where they lived in camps with asection picking up arms to demand their rights.

The Tripura government has agreed to provide them with landwhile a rehabilitation package was announced by the centre.

In Jammu and Kashmir, ''we abrogated Article 370 and Article35(A) to end insurgency once and for all with many doubtingthat it will lead to more bloodshed but in the recentpanchayat elections, not a single bullet was fired,'' he said.

Similarly, the recent violence free BTC polls with 80 percent voter turnout has also ensured that those who createddivision and sowed poison among the Bodos and non-Bodos haveno place now.

''The presence of all communities in today's rally is abefitting reply to those who had indulged in violence andbloodshed in the Bodo areas as the people have proved thatthey are all the children of Mother India'', he said.

Political rights, culture and language of all communities ofAssam is secure under the BJP government and is not themonopoly of any single party or stakeholder.

In Assam for several years, youths were misled on issuesof language and culture which led to violence and agitationsfor decades with the Congress not interested in resolvingthese issues and ''if these had not happened, Assam would havereached greater heights''.

''I want to make it clear that all these divisions--Assameseand non-assamese, Bodos and Non-Bodos are all created bycertain sections with vested interests to fulfill theirpolitical interests and not for welfare of the people or thestate'', he said.

The Prime Minister, who was in Assam Saturday,had distributedover one lakh indigenous people, and the state government hasalready made Bodo the associate language of the state alongwith several measures to protect, preserve and promote therich culture, language and heritage of all communities of thestate, Shah said.

listing the steps taken so far in accordance with the Bodoaccord clauses, the Union minister said a committee has beenformed to survey tribal-dominated areas, and the number ofseats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has beenincreased to 60.

A Bodo kachari welfare council has also been constituted forthe benefit of people from the community who do not liveanywhere near BTR, he said.

Shah distributed rehabilitation packages among a sectionof surrendered militants during the day.

