Bengal BJP issues show-cause notice to 14 members over clash, vandalism at party office

The BJP on Sunday issueda show-cause notice to 14 members over clash and vandalism ata party office in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district.

The letter, issued by the party's state vice presidentPratap Bandyopadhyay, warned the members of expulsion if theyfailed to give a satisfactory reply within a week.

Two BJP factions clashed, hurling stones at eachother, at the district party office during a meeting onJanuary 21. One group had stormed out of a meeting andransacked furniture and set parked vehicles on fire.

''The conduct of these members goes against the partyethics and discipline and the BJP will take serious actioneven to the extent of expulsion if they cannot explain theirconduct,'' a senior party leader said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya had said that noact of indiscipline will be tolerated.

