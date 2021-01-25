Left Menu
Italy's Conte not planning on resigning to form new govt -govt source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:13 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is not planning on resigning with a view to forming a new government, a senior government source said on Monday.

Earlier, several Italian newspapers reported that Conte was set to hand in his resignation to the head of state this week and then put together a new, broader based coalition.

Asked if this was Conte's intention, the source said: "no".

