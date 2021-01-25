Italy's Conte not planning on resigning to form new govt -govt source

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is not planning on resigning with a view to forming a new government, a senior government source said on Monday.

Earlier, several Italian newspapers reported that Conte was set to hand in his resignation to the head of state this week and then put together a new, broader based coalition.

Asked if this was Conte's intention, the source said: "no".

