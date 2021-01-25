Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:28 IST
If elected, DMK will dedicate first 100 days of govt to solve

The DMK would dedicate first 100days of its government to solve on a war-footing issuesconcerning the people if it was voted to power in the comingassembly polls in Tamil Nadu, party chief M K Stalin assuredon Monday.

Stalin also said he will embark on a 30-day ''UngalThoguthiyil Stalin'' tour, where he will visit all 234 assemblyconstiuencies in the state from January 29 onwards.

''Solving your issues will be my first job. The first 100days of my government will be dedicated to solving yourproblems on a war-footing,'' Stalin, who is keen to lead theDMK back to power after two straight losses since 2011, toldreporters here.

This was his 'promise', Stalin, who recently ended hisfirst phase of pre-poll state-wide tour addressing people'sgrama sabha meetings in villages, said.

During his visit to the assembly constituencies, the DMKchief will receive peitions from people on local issues and anacknowledgement will be given to them so that a follow upaction would be ensured, said the Leader of Opposition in thestate assembly, set to go for polls in April-May.

Those who cannot attend such meetings may share theirgrievances online through a dedicated website, a mobile appor a phone line, he said.

If voted to power, a seperate department under him willbe created to process petitions at a district-wise level andensure all issues are addressed, Stalin said.

Lashing out at the ruling AIADMK, his party's archrival, Stalin said during its ten year rule starting 2011,Tamil Nadu ''has slipped to abyssmal depths in all sectors'',including investment and employment generation, while thestate's debt burden stood at Rs five lakh crore.

There were no new schemes even in the assembly segmentsof the chief minister, his deputy and the other Ministers, healleged.

To a question, he said alliance related talks were onand said any announcement on it will be made after the polldates were announced.

DMK had led the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) inthe 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the other constituents being theCongress and Left among others.

