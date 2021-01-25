Scindia family pulled down Cong governments in MP twice: CM

Jyotiraditya Scindia was thesecond member from his clan to pull down a Congress governmentin Madhya Pradsh, decades after 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindiatoppled the ''anti-people'' Congress government in the state,Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

He also said the entire Scindia family is now part ofone party (BJP).

''Rajmata, who was one of thefounding members of theBJP, had toppled the anti-people DP Mishra-led Congressgovernment in the state (in 1967). She would have been happyto see that her grandson (Jyotiraditya Scindia) helped inbringing down the minority government of Congress (in year2020). Now, the entire (Scindia) family is in one party,''Chouhan said.

He was addressing a programme organised at the stateBJP headquarter to mark the death anniversary of Vijaya RajeScindia, popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior.

Chouhan was referring to the collapse ofKamal Nath-led Congress government in March last year, after22 MLAs, who were loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, resignedand quit the party. They later joined the BJP, which returnedto power under Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the Congress has taken a dim view ofChouhan's remarks.

''The sense of glory and pride in toppling an electedgovernment is a shameful expression of democratic values.

People's verdict should be respected,'' he said.

