Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi dons special turban from Jamnagar at 72nd Republic Day

He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani safa, Modis eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his previous Republic Day appearances.PTI GJS SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:21 IST
PM Modi dons special turban from Jamnagar at 72nd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a special turban from Gujarat’s Jamnagar at the 72nd Republic Day parade at Rajpath, continuing his tradition of donning unique headgears.

The “halari paghdi” (royal turban) in shades of red with yellow dots was gifted to the PM by royal family of Jamnagar.

Jamnagar MP Poonaben Maadam tweeted that the traditional 'halari paghdi' represents the rich culture of the region.

''Jamnagar is known for its rich culture. Proud to see Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in a 'Halari Paghdi' from Jamnagar on the occasion of #RepublicDay,'' she said.

Modi paired the turban with a traditional kurta, pyjama, grey jacket along with a face mask.

Turbans have remained a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Last year, he sported a saffron “bandhej” headgear with a tail for the 71st Republic Day.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured crisscross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red “bandhani” turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ''safa'', Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his previous Republic Day appearances.

PTI GJS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks gain as AstraZeneca, Indivior jump

British stocks rose on Tuesday after drugmaker AstraZeneca denied reports that its COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in the elderly population, while Indivior surged after its former parent withdrew a 1.4 billion legal claim. The blue-chi...

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 2021 forecasts on travel slump

Britains Rolls-Royce downgraded expectations for how much its engines would fly this year and warned of a big cash outflow, blaming extra travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of new COVID-19 variants.Rolls-Royce said it now expe...

USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden Administration to boost Indo-US ties

The US-India Business Council on Tuesday recommended a slew of big ideas to the new Biden Administration to strengthen the India-US partnership, including reconstituting the existing US-India Trade and Commercial dialogue and creating a new...

Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 cr in GMV by March

Softbank backed Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in gross merchandise value GMV by March supported by a traction of around 50 lakh customers during its ongoing sale, a top company official said.The company claims to have witnessed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021