Uttarakhand celebrates Republic Day; Guv Maurya unfurls tricolour at Parade Ground

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:14 IST
Flag hoisting ceremonies were held across Uttarakhand on Tuesday to mark the Republic Day with Governor Baby Rani Maurya unfurling the tricolour at the state-level function held at the Parade Ground here.

Maurya also took the ceremonial salute of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Uttarakhand Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary, Homeguard and PRD jawans on the occasion besides watching performances by folk artistes.

He also gave away medals to four police personnel for their outstanding services.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and MPs Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah and Naresh Bansal were present on the occasion.

Police officials honoured included Deputy Superintendents of Police Kamal Singh Panwar and Pradeep Madhukar Godbole, Inspector Mukesh Tyagi and Sub-inspector Ram Naresh Sharma.

Earlier, the governor also unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan and paid homage to the heroes of India's freedom struggle and the makers of the country's Constitution.

Chief Minister Rawat hoisted the national flag at his official residence while Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal did so at Vidhan Sabha premises in Gairsain, which was made the summer capital of the state last year.

Speaking at the function in Gairsain, Aggarwal said by making it the summer capital of the state the chief minister had honoured the sentiments of people who fought for the statehood.

He said he felt really proud to unfurl the tricolour on the Vidhan Sabha premises at Gairsain on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash and Director General of Police Ashok Kumar also hoisted the national flag at the secretariat and the state police headquarters, respectively.

