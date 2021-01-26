Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda lifts blockade of defeated opposition leader's home

Ugandan troops have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, ending his house arrest since a Jan. 14 election won by long-serving President Yoweri Museveni. With the vote behind him and fraud claims by Wine failing to gain significant traction, Museveni appears to be calculating that he can mollify pressure from Western allies to free his rival without significant risk to his power base.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:13 IST
Uganda lifts blockade of defeated opposition leader's home

Ugandan troops have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, ending his house arrest since a Jan. 14 election won by long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

With the vote behind him and fraud claims by Wine failing to gain significant traction, Museveni appears to be calculating that he can mollify pressure from Western allies to free his rival without significant risk to his power base. The withdrawal of security forces, which the government had said were for Wine's own protection, complied with a court order on Monday. A Reuters correspondent on the scene confirmed the desparture of soldiers and police from his compound in a leafy northern suburb of the capital Kampala.

A police helicopter circled low over the residence. "That is normal, nothing to worry about. Police can fly its helicopters anywhere it wants," said Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire.

Former guerrilla leader Museveni, 76, has long been a Western ally, receiving copious aid and sending troops to trouble spots including Somalia to fight Islamist militants. FOREIGN FRUSTRATION

But foreign governments have become increasingly frustrated over his crackdowns on opponents and his reluctance to cede power. Wine, 38, had been besieged at home since voting in the presidential poll, where he rode a wave of youth disillusionment to challenge Museveni's 34-year rule.

The incumbent was declared winner with 59% of votes versus 35% for Wine, who for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs. The opposition rejected the result, alleging fraud and unfair conditions, including pre-filled ballot sheets, result tallies showing impossibly high numbers of voters and harassment of opposition polling agents. The government denies any irregularities.

Foreign pressure, from the United States to rights group Amnesty International, had been growing on Museveni to remove the restrictions at Wine's home. There have also been calls for investigations into violence and irregularities around the election, though street protests have sputtered out. Wine is an idol to many young Ugandans who say that Museveni is out-of-touch, represses dissenters and is failing to generate enough jobs. Museveni casts Wine as a foreign puppet and troublemaker, and insists he is the sole guarantor of political stability and economic progress in Uganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man tortured, pushed off hill over relationship with woman

An 18-year-old man was attackedand tortured by a group of men who allegedly branded him withcigarette butts after he refused to break his relationshipwith a young woman in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra,police said on Tuesday.Polic...

Better than never: PT Usha's coach O M Nambiar talks about "late" Padma recognition

It was a long time coming, over three decades to be precise.For 88-year-old O M Nambiar, the man who nurtured one of Indias greatest athletes in P T Usha, the announcement of his name in the list of this years Padma Shri awardees is a case ...

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A World Health Organization WHO panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given in two doses at an interval of 28 days, which could be extended under exceptional circumstances to 42 days.The WHOs Strategic...

Never in country’s history had to farmers protest so long for their demands: Gehlot

Continuing his attack against the Centre over the new farm laws, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it has never happened in the history of the country that the farmers had to protest so long to get their demands fulfille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021