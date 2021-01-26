Chile President appoints Rodrigo Cerda as new finance minister

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera appointed Rodrigo Cerda as the country's new finance minister on Tuesday after incumbent Ignacio Briones stepped down ahead of an anticipated run for the presidency later this year.

Cerda will take the reins as Chile's economy reels from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and will have to guide through congress a long-delayed reform of the Andean country's controversial private pensions system.

