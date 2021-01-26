TMC issues show-cause notice to MLA after resignation from party posts

The Trinamool Congress onTuesday issued a show-cause notice to Uttarpara MLA PrabirGhoshal after his resignation from two party posts, alleginghe was not being allowed to carry on work in his constituencyby a powerful section within the TMC.

Ghosal, who made it clear that he will continue to bea member of the assembly and did not have immediate plans todesert the TMC, was asked to explain ''why he discussedinternal party affairs with the press'' and cautioned ''not todo such things in future'', a source said.

He resigned as a member of the Hooghly districtcommittee and also quit as TMC spokesperson.

''I have been forced to take this decision as there isan active lobby in the party that is not allowing me to do mywork in my constituency. I will still continue to be MLAkeeping in mind the needs of people,'' Ghoshal told reportershere.

He also alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched todefeat him in the upcoming assembly polls ''if I contest againfrom the Uttarpara seat''.

Ghoshal claimed the TMC fared poorly in the Lok Sabhapolls from the seat due to ''infighting'' within the party.

''An important road connecting Kanaipur with Nabagramis in poor shape since long, and all my representations to thehigher authorities have failed. It seems a vested interest isat work to not allow good people to stay in the party,'' thedisgruntled TMC leader said.

In Uttarpara, a group of TMC supporters demonstratedbefore his office in Konnagar, demanding that ''all rottenproducts within the party be removed with immediate effectbefore they can sabotage it''.

A TMC district leader said Ghosal could have sortedout differences with the party instead of going public.

Meanwhile, another rebel party leader Rajib Banerjee,who had recently resigned as the state's forest minister,vowed to contest from the Domjur constituency in theelections, due in April-May.

''Wherever I go, I will contest from Domjur. The peopleof the constituency know which person always stands by theirside. People of Domjur will prove who is the true member oftheir family,'' he said when asked if he would attend thescheduled meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah in Howrah laterin the week.

After Banerjee quit, Srirampore TMC MP KalyanBandyopadhyay had dared him to contest from Domjur if hedecides to leave the party.

Earlier Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya was expelled fromthe party on grounds of breach of discipline.

TMC sources said there was speculation that all thethree might join the BJP during Shah's meeting in thedistrict. TMC turncoat and saffron party leader SuvenduAdhikari has said ''they are welcome to join the BJP.'' PTI SUSDCRBT RBT

