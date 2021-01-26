Mexican president recovering well from COVID-19, minister says

Mexican president recovering well from COVID-19, minister saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:43 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has kept up his strength and is recovering well from COVID-19, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.
Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday he was infected with the coronavirus. He has been holding some meetings, including a call with Russian President Vladmir Putin on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
