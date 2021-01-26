No proposal on nomenclature of zoological park: Maha minister

Tribals are being misled over thenomenclature of the Gorewada international zoological park,Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday andadded no formal proposal existed to give any particular nameto this project, which was inaugurated by Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray.

Rathod said the state government named the park afterShiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray thinking that suchnomenclature will be acceptable to all.

The minister's comments came hours after varioustribal organisations along with some BJP leaders staged aprotest in Nagpur, demanding a change in the name of theinternational zoological park.

''There was no proposal to give any name to theGorewada International Zoological Park. The file related tothis project from the past ten years is available and anyonecan check it. There is no mention about it (naming theproject) in the file. I thought that no would oppose if thepark would be named after Balasaheb Thackeray, and willwelcome it,'' he said.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of thezoological park located on Katol Road in Nagpur.

''Suddenly some misinformation is being spread thatthere was a proposal to name this project as Gondwana.

This is very unfortunate. I appeal to the tribal community notto fall prey to the opposition agenda. They are just using youfor politics,'' he said.

The CM has announced that 'Gondwana Theme Park'portraying the culture and history of the Gond tribe willcomme up under the Gorewada project.

