Biden nominee vows to protect U.S. networks from Huawei, ZTE

Biden nominee vows to protect U.S. networks from Huawei, ZTEReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:51 IST
President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday vowed to protect U.S. telecommunications networks from Chinese companies including Huawei and ZTE Corp.
"I would use the full toolkit at my disposal to the fullest extent possible to protect Americans and our network from Chinese interference or any kind of back door influence," said Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo in testimony before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. Congress in December approved $1.9 billion to fund the replacement of ZTE and Huawei equipment in U.S. networks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Americans
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Gina Raimondo
- Huawei
- Congress
- Rhode Island
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group as soon as Monday -sources
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hold near highs, yields up on U.S. stimulus plans
U.S. House Democrats set plan for removing Trump over Capitol attack
Goldman, JPMorgan, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. ban
South Korea's Moon says will make efforts for breakthrough in inter-Korean ties, N.Korea-U.S. talks