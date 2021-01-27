Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies

Jamal Uddin Ahmed,Congress leader and MLA from Badarpur constituency in Assam,died at a hospital here on Wednesday.

He was 66.

A senior district official said, the MLA was sufferingfrom diabetes and was not keeping well for the last few days.

The legislator breathed his last at Karimganj CivilHospital at 2.30 am, he said.

Ahmed is survived by his wife, two sons and twodaughters.

Condoling his death, Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal said, ''Saddened to learn about the demise of veteranCongress leader Jamal Uddin Ahmed. Praying for the departedsoul, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and well-wishers.'' Ahmed had won from the Badarpur seat in 2011 and 2016.

PTI TR CORMM MM

