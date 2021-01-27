Left Menu

Biden's U.N. pick to warn that U.S. absence allows China to thrive at world body

U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to the United Nations will stress on Wednesday the importance of U.S. re-engagement with the 193-member world body in order to challenge efforts by China to "drive an authoritarian agenda." Veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield is due to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for her confirmation hearing.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:31 IST
Biden's U.N. pick to warn that U.S. absence allows China to thrive at world body

U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to the United Nations will stress on Wednesday the importance of U.S. re-engagement with the 193-member world body in order to challenge efforts by China to "drive an authoritarian agenda."

Veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield is due to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for her confirmation hearing. She is a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service who has served on four continents, most notably in Africa. "We know China is working across the U.N. system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution - American values," Thomas-Greenfield will say, according to excerpts from her statement.

"Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. That will not happen on my watch," she will say. Beijing has been pushing for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to traditional U.S. leadership. Tensions between the two superpowers have hit a boiling point at the United Nations over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump was critical of the United Nations and wary of the value of multilateralism. He announced plans to quit the World Health Organization, and pulled out of the U.N. Human Rights Council, the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO, a global climate change accord and the Iran nuclear deal. On his first day in office last week, Biden rescinded the U.S. decision to withdraw from the WHO and announced a return to the climate agreement.

"When America shows up, when we are consistent and persistent, when we exert our influence in accordance with our values, the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being," Thomas-Greenfield will say. "If instead we walk away from the table, and allow others to fill the void, the global community suffers — and so do American interests," she will say.

If confirmed, Thomas-Greenfield will join counterparts with decades of experience in diplomacy from Britain, France, China and Russia - which along with the United States - make up the U.N. Security Council's five permanent veto-wielding members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in t...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 533,444, death toll reaches 8,072

Dhaka Bangladesh, January 27 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 533,444 and death toll at 8,072, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street set to open lower; Fed and U.S. tech earnings in focus

Europes share indexes fell on Wednesday and Wall Street futures were in the red as investors turned more cautious about COVID-19 and stretched stock valuations, with the U.S Federal Reserve meeting and tech giants earnings also in focus. Th...

Putin says global COVID-19 pandemic could drag on

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the global COVID-19 pandemic could drag on unless millions of people receive protection from the virus.He made the comments while speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021