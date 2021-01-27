Ruling LDF to hold mass rallies in Ker ahead of Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI): With the assemblypolls due in Kerala this April-May, the ruling CPI(M)-led LeftDemocratic Front is getting ready to hold state-wide massrallies and grassroot level meetings and continue its housevisit programmes to woo voters and widen its support base.

The LDF, which expects continuity of the Left government,will take out two state-level campaign rallies-one from thenorthern most district Kasasragod on February 13, and theother from the central district of Ernakulam the next day.

Both rallies, expected to have the participation ofpeople from various walks of life, would conclude in Thrissurand Thiruvananthapuram on February 26,CPI(M) state secretaryin-charge A Vijayaraghavan told reporters here.

He said the LDF, which met here today, also decided toprepare the election manifesto.

Detailing various campaign programmes, he said the LDFmeetings would be held in districts on January 28 and 29 andin all assembly constituencies on January 30 and 31.

The panchayat-booth level meetings would be held fromFebruary 1 to 5, he added.

Stating that continuity of the LDF government wasessential for development of the state, Vijayaraghavan saidthe welfare schemes implemented by them would be the focus oftheir campaign during the election.

''The LDF will conduct two campaign rallies in the stateahead of the election.

We will continue to put forward the vision of developmentand values of renaissance before the voters,'' he said.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF)had lost its political vision and their attempt was tochallenge the secularism of the state by forging religion-based political alliances, the Left leader alleged.

The only agenda of the UDF was to weaken the LDF and theywere in a hurry to forge alliance with Muslim fundamentalistsfor that, he alleged, adding that the BJP was seeking topoison Kerala with its ''Hindutva extremism''.

''So the LDF will face the polls listing out thegovernment's gains on the development front,'' he added.

The senior CPI(M) leader also said it was becoming clearday by day that the Muslim League,the second largest coalitionpartner in the UDF, was 'controlling' the UDF.

